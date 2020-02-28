Troop of 123 tractors drive first ever REBAA Tractor Run

Tractors of all shapes, sizes, colours and ages drove down the Long Walk in a 123-tractor strong procession on Sunday.

The Royal East Berkshire Agricultural Association (REBAA)’s first ever Tractor Run was a roaring success, raising money for the new Thames Hospice next to the Bray Lake.

The tractors gathered on Jade Farm Winkfield, courtesy of Gary Short of Shorts Agriculture, and finished at York Club, where the Royal Farms hosted all the tractors after their long journey and supplied a hog roast dinner.

As the tractors made their way across route, onlookers took photos of the tractors, while the tractor drivers took photos of the onlookers.

“A lot of little boys who love tractors couldn’t believe their eyes,” said Eunice Wilson, who took part in the procession alongside her husband Robert.

The CEO of Thames Hopsice, Debbie Raven, had a ride in the tractors, as well as the mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Sayonara Luxton, along with former mayor Colin Rayner.

A variety of tractors took part, including a rare 1967 Porsche tractor, owned by Jason Rayner. He has had it all his life, since it was brand new.

Ford New Holland also loaned a blue tractor made in Dagenham and decorated with a Union Jack, while an old Fordson Major and a battered Ford Dexter also made an appearance.

“We had a tractor and trailer to pick up breakdowns, because there were so many old tractors taking part,” said Eunice. “Ironically, the only breakdown we had was one of the newer tractors.”

The tractor traffic was spaced out and managed at all the junctions by a team of marshals. There were no traffic jams, nor complaints from car drivers.

“We’re really chuffed with the support we got,” said Eunice. “We want to thank the Royal Farms and the Crown Estate, Gary Short, the marshals, the organisers of the Thame Tractor run for their invaluable know-how, and Paul and Tanya Rinder for organising the REBAA tractor run.

“They worked very hard and it was a superb day.

“As our first ever tractor run, it was a steep learning curve. We’d like to have a second one soon,” she said.

Anyone who wishes to donate money for the Thames Hospice Raise the Roof appeal can do so on the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/rebba-tractorrun2020. Further information can be found at www.rebaa.co.uk.