Councillors to be asked to make pavements safer at council meeting

Councillors will ask for roads and pavements to be made safer at a full council meeting next week.

Members of the cabinet will be questioned on a variety of issues at the meeting at York House on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Cllr Helen Price (TBF, Clewer and Dedworth East) will ask cabinet member for highways and infrastructure Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) if he will consider improving damaged pavements to encourage lonely and isolated elderly and disabled people to leave the house.

Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield) will also ask Cllr Clark when crossings will be installed on Braywick Road.

Meanwhile, former councillor Ed Wilson will ask cabinet member for health Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) if any other councillors have made proposals to safeguard the future of the Dedworth Sensory Garden.

To view the full agenda visit bit.ly/2PxtKnS