In pictures: Thousands take part in Windsor Half Marathon 2019

Thousands of fitness fanatics, fundraisers and seasoned runners alike took to Windsor Great Park yesterday for the 37th Windsor Half Marathon.

Hundreds of supporters braved the windy and rainy conditions too, lining the Long Walk and other parts of the 13.1 mile course, as the competitors ran, walked and hobbled over the finish line.

Daniel Studley, from Bristol & West Athletic Club, crossed the line first in 1:07:47.

The fastest woman was Charlotte Taylor-Green, also from Bristol & West Athletic Club finishing in 1:16:52.

She took a double crown having won the Windsor Women’s 10k on Saturday, beating former olympian and world champion Jo Pavey, who came second.

Meanwhile, Express reporter George Roberts recorded a respectable 2,089th place finish with a time of 2:06:39. About 4,000 people crossed the finish line on Sunday.

Peter Hier, race director, said: “A huge congratulations to each and every runner that took part in the race this weekend.

“Every year we are bowled over by the hard work and dedication of the half marathon runners.

“The town of Windsor never fails to host such a fantastic event and this year was no exception.”

The runners endured a tough, undulating course which started halfway down the Long Walk and took them through Windsor Great Park.

The hilly route and wet conditions added to the challenge, but the picturesque landscape and noisy crowd, particularly along the final stretch, helped to spur the competitors on.

As well as all the runners who raised money for charities, the Windsor Half Marathon itself raises thousands for charity each year.

Over the last 25 years, the event has raised more than £450,000 for the Prince Phillip Trust Fund.

On the Saturday Olympian Jo Pavey opened the Windsor Women's 10k.

Jo said: "The scenery through Windsor Great Park was truly incredible – the sun was out and I thoroughly enjoyed running alongside so many inspirational women and getting a chance to catch up with the runners and supporters after the event.

"I would highly recommend getting involved in next year’s race so you can experience this superb event first hand.”

There was also a 'Generation Game' challenge which saw mothers and daughters race the course together for the fastest combined time. This was won by Charlie and Angie Nuttall with a aggregate time of 1:36:30.

Race director Peter Hier said: “A big congratulations to all the participants of the Windsor Women’s 10k. This event is fast becoming a favourite in the calendar and we’ve seen record numbers enter this year – something we’re excited to build upon even more next year."