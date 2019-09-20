Windsor Air Cadets parade through Windsor in honour of Battle of Britain heroes

More than 100 Royal Air Force cadets and volunteer staff marked the 1940 Battle of Britain with a parade through Windsor on Sunday.

Crowds lined the streets of the town centre as a

record number of cadets marched from Park Street to the High Street.

This year the annual parade also marked the 80th

anniversary of the start of the Second World War and the route was extended to highlight the occasion.

The 459 (Windsor) Air Cadet Squadron were joined by 156 (Maidenhead), 153 (Slough), 2477 (Britwell) squadrons and the Reading Pipe Band.

Parade commander Pilot Officer Matt Hardman said: “This is one of the most

important dates in our calendar. As Rev Sally Lodge reminded us in her sermon, remembering is important, and every single cadet and staff member in the RAF Air Cadets views it as our duty to ensure we continue to do so, especially as fewer and fewer veterans live on to remind us directly.

“We paraded a record number of cadets this year, which is testament to the ongoing success stories of all the squadrons involved.”

The ceremony was attended by Windsor MP Adam Afriyie and the Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough Cllr Gary Muir.

The Royal Air Force Air Cadets is a military youth organisation for 12 to 17-year-olds.