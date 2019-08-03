Out the Blue: Sgt Ryan Powell on protecting your home from crime in the summer

We have seen some glorious sunshine over the past few weeks.

The glorious sunshine unfortunately also brings around a peak period of offending when it comes to burglaries and theft from motor vehicles.

The crime fighting top tips, below, will help you look after your homes and property over this period:

Remember to lock shut windows and doors whenever you leave your property.

The most common type of burglary seen nationally in the warmer months is when entry is gained through an open window.

It is also worth remembering to empty your car of anything expensive.

Over the past month, we have been finding expensive items such as sunglasses, phones and laptops on open display in cars across the Royal Borough as part of our #ClearCar campaign.

No matter how much CCTV there is or police officers and PCSOs there are on the streets, there will always be opportunist thieves on the streets.

We also often see a spike in stolen bikes at this time of year.

The same opportunistic thieves are looking for bikes without D-locks on them.

Cable locks, no matter their thickness, can be cut through with a pair of bolt croppers.

Locking up your bike in a well-lit or public area with a D-Lock will make your bike highly unattractive to any thief looking for a quick win.

Finally, even with the best crime prevention planning in the world, we will not stop crime all together.

If you see someone doing something suspicious around a house, bike or vehicle, call us straight away on 999.

We would rather attend and find out it was all innocent, than have to commiserate a victim of crime and launch a subsequent investigation because we were not alerted at the time of the incident.

Ryan Powell is the police sergeant responsible for targeting county line drug supply, knife crime and other high risk crime in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. He was a police officer in Slough for six years, spending his time in the CID investigating burglary, robbery and drug supply, and more recently moved to Maidenhead where he was a Response Team and Investigation Team Sergeant.