Thames Valley Police launch campaign to tackle summer burglaries

Not posting details of your holiday on social media, setting up a timer to switch on lights automatically and inviting a neighbour to park their car in your driveway are all tips that can tackle burglary in the summer.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has launched a campaign to help residents protect their homes and reduce the risk of burglary in the months of July and August when there is usually an increase in these crimes.

Head of Force Intelligence and Special Operations at TVP, Detective Chief Superintendant Richard List, said: “This campaign is about encouraging people to take the simplest measures to reduce the risk of burglary.”

Common mistakes made by homeowners involve leaving windows and doors open during the warm weather and making homes look obviously unoccupied.

“I advise people to take a look at their homes and see if you could break in if you were an opportunist thief,” said Superintendent List.

“Ensuring objects such as ladders are stored away, setting alarms and checking all doors and windows are locked are basic steps to take to make sure your home is safe.

“Most home burglaries are committed by opportunist thieves who often live chaotic lives and struggle with substance abuse,” he added.

In recent years social media has also posed a threat to homeowners and in some cases sharing too much personal information which has lead to burglaries has invalidated people’s home insurance.

Superintendent List said: “Simple measures like ensuring your social media feed is not public and information is only shared with trusted friends and family can keep you safe.”

See thamesvalley.police.uk for more information.