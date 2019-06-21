A year on, Fiona Devine talks about the Snowball Hill children's hospice for Children's Hospice Week

There are only 54 children’s hospice services across the UK and the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service is one of them.

The Alexander Care Team provides a comprehensive service in Berkshire and surrounding communities.

It delivers the service in family homes, in hospitals and schools, and at the charity’s new hospice on the outskirts of Maidenhead.

Children’s Hospice Week, which runs this week, is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for such services, which ‘are a lifeline for families when they’re facing the toughest of times’.

The Alexander Devine charity was established in 2007 by Fiona and John Devine, from Windsor, who lost their son Alexander in 2006. Alexander had been diagnosed with a brain tum-our around his fourth birth-day and died aged eight.

After travelling out of the county with Alexander in order for him to receive the care he needed, his parents realised that locally ‘there was a really desperate need for a children’s hospice service’.

Fiona said: “Ultimately the long-term goal was to have the hospice but, in the short term, we knew the thing we could do was to place some Alexander nurses within the local community.”

By 2009 the first Alexander nurse had been recruited, and soon there were two – one at Royal Berkshire Hospital and one at Wexham Park.

Over the last five years the team has grown to include a director of care, a team of nurses, play specialists and carers who see children in their homes, schools and in hospital.

Alongside the hospice service, Fiona and John were fundraising to build the Alexander Devine Hospice – a goal that became a reality in June last year.

The hospice cost £6.8m to build and is on a six-acre plot of land in Snowball Hill, in Woodlands Park, Maidenhead.

“I knew the difference that somewhere like this would have made to Alexander because what you need is local care and you need to be near to your support networks,” said Fiona.

“So to have this facility where families can come, drop their children off for day care then go off and do something really normal but perhaps something that mum and dad just don’t get the opportunity to do.”

As well as offering day care, it also gives families a place to make ‘moments that matter’ – the theme of this year’s Children’s Hospice Week campaign.

Fiona said: “Part of our day care is stepping stones to families, being able to come to terms with, accept, understand, that a hospice is not a scary place and it’s not just somewhere you go to die.

“Lots of our children may be with us for a very long period of time on their journeys.”

She added: “The children come here and have the most fantastic time because it’s all about just having fun and having a great experience. All our lovely facilities really lend themselves to that.”

Facilities at the hospice include a hydrotherapy pool, a sensory room, music room, a creative learning zone, a games and technology room, a woodlands garden and – soon – a playground.

There are six specially adapted children’s bedrooms, a one and two-bedroom apartment upstairs for families and a living room and kitchen/dining room.

Fiona said: “I’ve tried to use our experience as the parents; I’ve tried to use Alexander’s experience of what he wanted and what he would have thought would have been beneficial.”

She added: “He was so insightful and mature and very kind so I think he would so approve of the concept and helping others.

“It is in his name, and it’s a constant reminder of him, it’s his legacy and that is hugely comforting in a way.”

Reflecting on the last year, Fiona said: “It’s been a lovely year of seeing more children, hearing lots of laughter in our building, seeing the difference that we are making and to know that we’ve got so many more children out there to reach, and that’s the driving force.”

Find out more about the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service at www.alexanderdevine.org/

Little Aidan Seward has cystic hygroma which affects his airway and means he has to have a tracheotomy tube.

He turns four next week and uses the respite care at the Alexander Devine Hospice about twice a month, 10am to 4pm.

Carly Seward, Aidan’s mum, said: “I think it’s nice for him to be out of the house. He knows where he’s going and he gets excited about going there.”

At the hospice Aidan enjoys music therapy and time in the sensory room and the sensory garden.

The hospice does not only benefit Aidan, but his whole family, who live in Tilehurst, Reading.

For Carly and Aidan’s dad, Kevin, it means they can spend some quality time together.

She said: “It’s not easy to do the normal things couples do, sleeping, going out for lunch, things you take for granted in everyday life.

“We can just relax because we know he’s in safe hands.”

For Aidan’s brothers Scott, 14, and Jack, 11, they can enjoy sibling days which give brothers and sisters a chance to have fun and meet other children in the same position as them.

“The sibling days are amazing because they get to meet other children in the same situation. They get time away from life at home,” said Carly.