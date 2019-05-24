Theresa May attends Alexander Devine fundraising ball

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service raised almost £60,000 at its annual Heaven Sent Ball on Friday.

More than 170 friends and supporters of the hospice gathered in The Chapel at The Beaumont Estate in Old Windsor for a glamorous evening of fundraising.

Among the guests was Prime Minister Theresa May, who attended with her husband Philip May.

Fiona Devine, co-founder and CEO of Alexander Devine, said: “We could not have asked for a more wonderful evening and we are absolutely thrilled to have yet again raised an incredible amount of money that will make a direct impact to our children’s hospice service.”

The Heaven Sent Ball, that is now in its 11th year, raised £59,000 from ticket sales, raffle, pledges, live and silent auctions.

Raffle prizes included White Company vouchers, a Nirvana Spa package for four and a 55-inch HDR TV, while at the silent auction people could bid on a vintage Rolex, Mulberry handbag and tickets for Last Night of the Proms.

Guests were greeted with a glass of bubbly in the Hampton Suite before enjoying a jazz performance courtesy of The Windsor Boys’ School.

Local magician Dean Leavy delighted guests with spell-binding magic tricks before the auction unfolded, hosted by Special Auction Services.

During the evening, guests were shown a pre-recorded interview from the charity’s founder patron, Sir Michael Parkinson, with Helen Bennett, director of care at Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Fiona said: “This year we wanted to highlight the vital role of Alexander’s Nurses and we are very grateful to Sir Michael Parkinson for his support with the interview.

“Growing our team of nurses is critical and we can only do this with sustainable income.”