In pictures: Household Cavalry bid farewell to Windsor with parade

On Saturday the Freedom of Entry march in Windsor bid farewell to the Household Cavalry that has been in the town for more than 200 years.

Spectators lined the streets of Windsor to watch the parade of 250 troops, eight mounted troops and the Band of the Household Cavalry as they marched through the town under the shadow of Windsor Castle.

The Freedom of Entry parade harks back to medieval times when citizens living within fortress walls refused entry to armed forces unless granted permission if they were deemed to not be a threat.

Granting permission to armed forces to enter a city or town was a privilege not easily won and has become known as Freedom of Entry.

The parade marked the end of the Household Cavalry’s occupation of the Windsor barracks as they will be moving onto Salisbury Plain later this year.

This move is part of a major restructure and modernisation of the British Army.

The march began at the Combermere Barracks at 2:30pm and proceeded along the Long Walk, Park Street, St Albans Street, Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street and Kings Road.

The regiment then paused at the Guildhall where they took the salute.

The Welsh Guards will be occupying the barracks moving forward.