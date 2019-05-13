Windsor Running Festival: Companies enter teams for half marathon corporate challenge

03:30PM, Monday 13 May 2019
Windsor-based company Centrica is entering a team of runners for the Windsor Half Marathon Corporate Challenge to raise money for the charity Carers UK.
The energy and services multi-national based in Maidenhead Road entered a team of 20 into last year’s challenge in Windsor Great Park, raising £995 towards its £12,000 fundraising total for 2018.
This year Centrica is aiming to enter 30 runners of all abilities, and hopes to raise even more.
Gareth Rippingale, a director of the company, said: “We all really enjoyed last year’s race.
“We were a complete mix of abilities – from our fastest runner, and resident triathlon coach Tomas through to some first-time runners. As a company, we promote an active running community and we train together as a team through the year.
“It’s really important to Centrica that we engage in local events.
“It’s a virtuous circle, supporting local events, provid-ing an opportunity to raise money for charity partners, but also bringing us together as a team.
“This year, I’d love to
increase participation – I’m passionate about helping people realise athletic potential.
“So many people tell me they ‘can’t do’ these things, but my own experiences tell me they can – and we’ve proven it time and again!”
Centrica supports its runners by allowing the flexibility to train through lunchtime or to end the work day slightly early. It also has a gym at the office.
Five hundred places on the annual Windsor Half Marathon are specifically
reserved for Corporate Challenge teams, who pledge to raise a minimum of £100 for their designated charity, said race director Peter Hier.
“There is no limit to the number of entrants in each team and guest runners are welcomed – so invite your clients, suppliers, friends and family,” he said.
The winning first men’s team and the first women’s team each receive a Windsor Half Marathon Corporate Challenge prize and the company which raises the largest amount for charity will also receive a trophy.
Other companies already entered include Campbell Reith, Hg Capital, Intelex, Rolfe Judd and Lonza Biologics – who won last year’s Corporate Challenge.
The Windsor Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, September 29, with the Windsor Women’s 10k the day before.
For more information about the 2019 Windsor Half Marathon visit www.runwindsor.com
To enter a team in the Corporate Challenge, or find out about race day hospitality packages visit www.runwindsor.com/the-event/corporate-challenge/
Top tips for the race
Running coach James Thie gives his top tips on running your first half marathon:
To register for the 2019 Windsor Half Marathon visit www.runwindsor.com or for places for the Windsor Women’s 10k go to www.windsorwomens10k.com
