In pictures: Duke and Duchess of Sussex share glimpse of newborn son

The couple have revealed on Instagram the name of the baby is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The first pictures of the newest member of the Royal Family have been revealed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan proudly showed off their newborn son to the world today at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Sussex said: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

Her husband added that he was thrilled to have his own 'little bundle of joy'.

"Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks," the Duke said.

"We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

The baby was born at 5.26am on Monday morning weighing 7lbs 3oz.

Announcing the birth on Monday, Prince Harry said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning.

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, its been the most amazing experience I ever could possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."