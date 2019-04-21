In pictures: The Queen attends Easter service at Windsor Castle on her birthday

The Royal Family visited St. George's Chapel this morning for the Easter service.

Queen Elizabeth is marking her 93rd birthday today and was joined by the rest of the Royal's at the chapel in Windsor Castle.

The visit has been a tradition but today also marked a special day for the Queen, who was joined by her grandson's Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Queen, who was dressed in bright blue, was also joined by the Duchess of Cambridge, with Princess Beatrice also attending. Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, daughter Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall were among the others to arrive.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was not there with her pregnancy due date not far away. Prince Charles and Camilla were not in attendance.

Upon leaving the church, the Queen received flowers from children and enjoyed a rendition of 'happy birthday' from the crowd.