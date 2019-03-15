Application to redevelop Squires Garden Centre withdrawn

The application to redevelop the Squires Garden Centre site was withdrawn on Wednesday.

Plans to build 39 homes at the site were due to be heard at the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel on Monday.

Bray Parish Council originally recommended the application for refusal at a meeting in February and were intending on speaking in objection to it at Monday’s meeting.

At the parish meeting in February councillors voiced their concern regarding 77 parking bays and one visitor bay for about 96 bedrooms.

Councillors also dismissed the applicant giving the borough’s housing need as grounds of ’very special circumstances’ to build in the greenbelt.

At the meeting Cllr Nick Pellew said ‘you can’t use housing need as part of your exceptional circumstances’.

A submitted document from Turley planning consultancy to a Royal Borough principal planning officer confirms the withdrawal of the application.

In the document Turley also requests a meeting with the officer.