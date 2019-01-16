Homeless incomers to be 'transferred' from Royal Borough after one night

Homeless people without a connection to the Royal Borough will be ‘transferred’ to the area they came from in order to find accommodation during the winter months.

The council has been offering shelter to rough sleepers since November 22 as part of its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).

This sees homeless people provided with a roof over their head when temperatures drop to zero or below for three consecutive days.

Rough sleepers could previously approach the council for emergency accommodation during the SWEP period regardless of where they had come from.

But the borough has now said that while it will not turn away rough sleepers who make a request on the day, it will look to transfer them to their home authority once they have stayed for one night.

During a meeting of the borough’s Planning and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Panel in November, interim housing services lead Maggie Nelson said the council had to be careful not to offer its SWEP service to the whole of the UK.

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough said: “Individuals who require emergency accommodation under SWEP are accommodated.

“However, those who do not have a connection to the borough will be sign-posted and transferred to their home authority for emergency accommodation.”