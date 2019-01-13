Berkshire Freemasons donates money to Thames Hospice

11:00AM, Sunday 13 January 2019
Thames Hospice has been chosen to receive a grant of £1,633 from Berkshire Freemasons.
The grant comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF), and will be used to support art therapy activities in the Day Therapy Unit for people with life-limiting illnesses.
Debbie Raven, chief executive at Thames Hospice, said: “We’re very grateful to Berkshire Freemasons for their generous grant.
“Art therapy activities include making Christmas decorations, wreaths and cards for patients’ families, which often become treasured items for their loved ones.”
