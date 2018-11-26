In pictures: Hundreds take part in Alexander Devine Santa Dash

Runners dressed as Santa and his reindeer dashed through the town centre on Sunday to raise money for Alexander Devine.

The sixth Alexander Devine Santa Dash raised an estimated £15,000 with about 500 people taking part.

Julia Philipson, community fundraiser for the charity and organiser said it was the most successful annual event organised by the charity to date.

She said: “It was just an absolutely amazing, amazing day, very festive and great to see so many families and local supporters.”

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice was set up by Windsor couple John and Fiona Devine who lost their eight-year-old son, Alexander, to a rare brain tumour in 2006.

Their experience and subsequent research led them to realise there was a vital need for a children’s hospice service and hospice in Berkshire, and they set-up the charity in his memory.

It was the sixth Santa dash organised by Alexander Devine and the third held in Windsor town centre, with previous runs held in Home Park.

Julia said: “It is just an incredibly joyous event which brings loads of people together and stops visitors to Windsor in their tracks.”

She added: “It is such a privilege for us to run through Windsor town centre because Alexander was a Windsor boy.”

As well as the children’s hospice which opened in June in Woodland Park, Maidenhead, the charity also funds The Alexander Care Team who support children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in their own homes.

Julia expressed her gratitude on behalf of the charity, to the volunteers, businesses and participants who support the event.