Top cop warns public against posting snaps of Christmas presents online

A top cop has warned the public to think about the risk of burglary when posting snaps of Christmas presents online.

Superintendent Colin Hudson, of Windsor & Maidenhead LPA, gave an overview of issues including break-ins, drugs and violent offences at a briefing at Maidenhead Police Station on Friday.

He explained that there had been ‘no huge increase in burglary but spikes over time’ and that trends include offenders being ‘more aware forensically’.

He said: “We take burglary very seriously. It’s often connected with other forms of offending and it can be a very challenging offence for us to investigate.”

Supt Hudson warned people of the risk of advertising their whereabouts or what they ‘might, might not, have in their possession’ on social media.

“Think twice before you post pictures of your Christmas tree with piles of presents under it” he said.

On the subject of drugs, Supt Hudson said that next on the agenda to tackle problems including county lines is to engage with ex-gang members.

A county line is a phone line people use to deal drugs from. Usually people will have travelled from London to the home counties and taken over a house from which to deal the drugs.

He also said: “We’re well aware of the Grenfell Park problem, we’ve had some activities there, we’ve tried to focus on it with targeted patrols.”

Supt Hudson was clear that sometimes people ‘present as an offender but then you see they are a victim.”

He described a case in which a 15-year-old male was arrested for possessing drugs with intent to supply but upon investigation he was found to be the victim of modern slavery.

In relation to violence there are three strands he wants to tackle including public order issues, domestic incidents and organised events such as Royal Ascot.

Given Windsor’s popularity as a destination for socialising Supt Hudson has been liaising with Surrey Police and its model for dealing with the same issues in Guilford.

To help combat revellers coming to harm on nights out the police established a safety hub in Windsor town centre a few weeks ago in association with the Street Angels and paramedics.

He said that there is ‘less demand from Maidenhead’ regarding offences committed on nights out but says officers look at patterns to determine when trouble is likely to occur.