Councillor accused of being 'disingenuous' over Squire's garden centre comments

A councillor has been accused of being ‘disingenuous’ over his reaction to the closure of a garden centre.

Squire’s garden centre in Maidenhead Road shut on Wednesday and contracts with a buyer have been exchanged.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said that he hoped to open a community cafe in Dedworth to make up for the lost cafe at Squire’s, but Richard Endacott, vice chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association, accused him of ‘cynical and

opportunistic’ politics.

He said: “It’s quite disingenuous to say they want to build a community cafe. They had an opportunity to do that.

“It isn’t even Ed Wilson’s ward. It’s just frustrating because it’s cynical and opportunistic and horrible politics. If he’s so concerned about community spaces why did he vote the Borough Local Plan through?

“All of a sudden the cape comes out and the superhero comes to save the day but we needed this three years ago. People can surely see through this?”

Cllr Wilson declined to respond to Mr Endacott’s comments.

Squire’s cafe was a popular meeting place for people in Dedworth, particularly with families and elderly people, but the land that Squire’s is on forms part of the HA11 site in the Borough Local Plan, which the council has earmarked for 450 houses.

Mr Endacott said that, while new housing was needed, community spaces are also important.

He said: “We definitely need more housing and affordable housing but we also need community hubs and social hubs.

“These views were completely ignored by those who voted for the Borough Local Plan.”