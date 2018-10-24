Councillors attend civic service in memory of late councillor Jesse Grey

06:27PM, Wednesday 24 October 2018
A civic service to mark the contributions Cllr Jesse Grey made to the Royal Borough was held at St Edward’s RC Church in Windsor today.
Cllr Grey, who served as a Conservative councillor for Datchet, died suddenly on Monday, October 1 at the age of 77. He served 18 years as a councillor and was mayor from 2009-2010.
Tributes were read by Cllr Grey’s friend Robin Syrett, son Martin, grandson Jack, granddaughter Isabella Davies and fellow councillor Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park).
They described a keen sportsman whose passions included cricket, football and horse riding and ‘was always a winner and leader’.
The eulogies reflected on someone for whom religion was a deeply important part of his life, as was his commitment to public service as a mayor and local councillor.
Cllr Grey was also described as a ‘a loving husband, incredible dad and devoted grandad’.
Jack said: “Grandad was a great storyteller but, just as importantly, he knew how to be a great listener.”
He added: “There’s no doubt in my mind that my grandad left this life better than he entered it.”
Granddaughter Isabella described a man who loved dark chocolate and spent a long time making toast – because he wouldn’t butter it until it had cooled down.
She said: “He was very proud that he was a mayor but never let us forget it and always slipped it into conversation.”
Son Martin called his father a ‘truly wonderful family man’ and said that he was ‘blessed with a good sense of humour and a mind as sharp as a razor’.
He told the hundreds gathered at the church in Alma Road about Cllr Grey’s love of Chelsea FC, shared with Martin and Jack.
A family holiday in St Tropez before his death, filled with card playing and table tennis, is a time the family will treasure.
To finish his eulogy, Martin said: “Jesse Peter Grey, who I’m so proud to call my dad.”
Cllr Bicknell spoke on behalf of the Royal Borough.
He said: “Your presence will be missed but your showmanship, your commitment, your legacy will shine on.”
