    • Councillors attend civic service in memory of late councillor Jesse Grey

    Georgina Bishop

    A civic service to mark the contributions Cllr Jesse Grey made to the Royal Borough was held at St Edward’s RC Church in Windsor today. 

    Cllr Grey, who served as a Conservative councillor for Datchet, died suddenly on Monday, October 1 at the age of 77. He served 18 years as a councillor and was mayor from 2009-2010.

    Tributes were read by Cllr Grey’s friend Robin Syrett, son Martin, grandson Jack, granddaughter Isabella Davies and fellow councillor Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park).

    They described a keen sportsman whose passions included cricket, football and horse riding and ‘was always a winner and leader’.

    The eulogies reflected on someone for whom religion was a deeply important part of his life, as was his commitment to public service as a mayor and local councillor.

    Cllr Grey was also described as a ‘a loving husband, incredible dad and devoted grandad’.

    Jack said: “Grandad was a great storyteller but, just as importantly, he knew how to be a great listener.”

    He added: “There’s no doubt in my mind that my grandad left this life better than he entered it.”

    Granddaughter Isabella described a man who loved dark chocolate and spent a long time making toast – because he wouldn’t butter it until it had cooled down.

    She said: “He was very proud that he was a mayor but never let us forget it and always slipped it into conversation.”

    Son Martin called his father a ‘truly wonderful family man’ and said that he was ‘blessed with a good sense of humour and a mind as sharp as a razor’.

    He told the hundreds gathered at the church in Alma Road about Cllr Grey’s love of Chelsea FC, shared with Martin and Jack.

    A family holiday in St Tropez before his death, filled with card playing and table tennis, is a time the family will treasure.

    To finish his eulogy, Martin said: “Jesse Peter Grey, who I’m so proud to call my dad.”

    Cllr Bicknell spoke on behalf of the Royal Borough.

    He said: “Your presence will be missed but your showmanship, your commitment, your legacy will shine on.”

