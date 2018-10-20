In pictures: Year three and four teams battle it out in football tournament

Young footballers battled it out on the pitch for the Berkshire Cup last week.

The tournament was run by Mark Nisbet, operations manager for Maidenhead United’s Magpies in the Community scheme, established three years ago.

Hosted at Alexander First School, in Oakley Green, on Thursday, October 11, 10 teams of years three and four pupils – aged seven to nine – from six schools in Ascot, Maidenhead and Windsor took part in the competition.

Mark, who already runs various other tournaments and cups in the Royal Borough, said: “Peter Griffin, the (Maidenhead Utd) chairman, wants as many children in the community as possible to get involved in football, for their health and enjoyment.”

Courthouse Junior School were the winners on the day. They were unbeaten in six games, scoring 18 goals and only conceding four.

Their coach Ben Craythorne said: “It was a very tough competition with some very competitive teams.

“It was an amazing day and good to see the children enjoying themselves and having fun.”

Mark praised the standard of performance shown by the teams.

He said: “It was very good, there were some very talented players – both boys and girls.”