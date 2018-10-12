Borough leader calls for Government plan as Heathrow legal challenges progress

The council leader has called on the Government to come up with a ‘very clear plan’ after legal challenges against Heathrow Airport’s third runway were allowed to progress.

The challenges against a planned runway include concerns over air quality, climate change and the consultation process.

They were allowed to progress to a judicial review in March at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, October 4.

The Royal Borough has allocated £150,000 to fight against the runway, and council leader Simon Dudley has challenged the government to come up with a solution by the time the judicial review starts.

He said: “What’s the Government planning to achieve? What’s the plan?

“The Government has now got until March next year to come up with a very clear plan on this.

“The Government has been woeful in coming forward with a plan to deal with climate change.

“This decision clearly shows the judge shares the view of a number of people that have come forward asking for a review.”

Cllr Dudley revealed that ahead of the hearing in March the five different parties involved in the legal challenge, including the Royal Borough, a number of London councils, Greenpeace and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will work with lawyers to put their cases together.

Complaints of different ‘categories’, like climate change, air quality, and night flights from the different bodies will be grouped together.

The judicial review itself will take place over 10 days and be heard by two different judges in the largest courtroom at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

The five parties making legal challenges are a consortium of local authorities with Greenpeace and Sadiq Khan, Heathrow Hub Limited, Friends of the Earth, environmental justice organisation Plan B and Neil Spurrier, a Twickenham resident.

A spokeswoman for Heathrow said: “We are participating in the legal challenges as an interested party given our role as the promoter of this critically important, national project.

“Our work in delivering Britain’s new runway will continue in tandem with this process, following overwhelming support in Parliament.”