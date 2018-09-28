Breastfeeding Network Windsor and Maidenhead given £10k grant

A grant of £10,000 has been gifted to the Breastfeeding Network Windsor and Maidenhead (BfN WAM).

BfN is a national charity with regional branches that ‘provide non-judgmental, evidence based, independent support and information for breastfeeding families and those involved in their care’.

The cash from the Big Lottery Fund, which distributes funds raised by the National Lottery, ensures the network will be able to continue in Windsor and Maidenhead for another two years.

The project supports more than 750 mothers and families in the area a year.

Rebecca Reeves, volunteer coordinator for BfN WAM, said: “This new funding will ensure that BfN WAM can continue their hard work supporting families within the area for another two years, as well as ensuring that volunteers have access to vital ongoing training and supervision.

“With the help of this grant, we have also been able to run a new course for local mums to train with the BfN and become volunteer peer support helpers.”

Thanks to the support of The Big Lottery Fund there will be nine new volunteers working in the area.

Maidenhead mum Sally Worman is pregnant with her second child and said: “I breastfed my daughter for 18 months and visited BfN several times over that period to get support at different stages.

“The Breastfeeding Network were at most weigh-ins that I went to, and sometimes I would just go in there for a feed and a chat. I’m so pleased that I’ll have access to the same support with my second baby.”

The charity hopes to have enough funds to run another new helpers course late next year. Anyone interested can contact Rebecca via rebecca.reeves@breastfeedingnetwork.org.uk

BfN WAM drop-in groups are held every weekday but if mums are unable to attend, support is available from the National Breastfeeding Helpline, open everyday from 9.30am-9.30pm, on 0300 100 0212.