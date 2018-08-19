Windsor art club exhibits work in Cookham

The work of a group of Windsor artists is being exhibited at Elizabeth House.

Showcasing about 40 artworks the summer exhibition, which opened on August 4, will continue until September 14.

The group has been running for more than 40 years and consists of about 20 members who meet during term time between 7-9pm at Dedworth Middle School.

Graham White, 71, the group’s chairman, said: “It can be very good to get together each week and work with like-minded people.”

The artworks have been created using watercolour, acrylic, oil and mixed media and include landscapes, seascapes and pieces on a floral and animal themes.

Viewing days for the exhibition are August 18, 19, 25, 26 and September 1 and 9 from 10am-4pm.

To find out more about the group and join go to www.windsorartgroup.org