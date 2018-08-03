Town criers to battle it out in Windsor

Town criers will descend on Windsor this Saturday (August 4) in what will be ‘ a loud and colourful, entertaining spectacle’.

They are there to compete in the Ancient Honourable Guild of Town Criers (AHGTC) National Championship 2018.

Official town crier of the Royal Borough, Chris Brown, will be hosting the competition in Castle Street and so will not be taking part himself.

He said: “I am sadly not going to bring home any trophies for the Royal Borough, because as host I am not allowed to compete.”

“This is an excellent excuse for when people ask why I didn't win.”

After a draw to see the running order of the competitors at about 11.40am the criers will form a procession along the high street ringing bells to Castle Street where the competition ill take place.

In round one the criers perform a home cry for which they will be scored on volume, diction, clarity and inflection.

After lunch the criers perform cries on the topic ‘A Celebration’ and at about 5pm prizes will be given and the criers will perform a 'bells up' - a salute to the home town and spectators.