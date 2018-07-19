Members of the public invited to Windsor Castle for Princess Eugenie's wedding

Members of the public will be invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The couple will tie the knot during a ceremony at St George’s Chapel on Friday, October 12.

Buckingham Palace has announced that 1200 people from across the country will get the chance to celebrate the pair’s special day.

It follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to invite the public to share their wedding day at the same venue back in May.

Guests can view the arrival of the congregation and members of the Royal Family, listen to a live broadcast of the service and watch the bride and groom depart St George’s Chapel at the end of the ceremony.

The newlyweds will then take part in a short carriage procession through Windsor High Street.

The route will take the couple through the castle grounds, exiting via Castle Hill before proceeding along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate.

Members of the public can apply for a place in the grounds of Windsor Castle by visiting https://publicevents.royal.uk

Representatives of charities supported by the couple and members of the Windsor community will also be present on the wedding day.