SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 16
27 °C
Tue, 17
23 °C
Wed, 18
25 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • In pictures: The 113th Royal Windsor Summer Show

    Georgina Bishop

    Grown produce, flower arrangements, bakes, preserves and crafts were all on show at the 113th Royal Windsor Summer Show on Saturday, July 14.

    Primarily the show is an opportunity for adults and children to exhibit their aptitude in various competition classes in the hope of being placed when judges make their final decisions.

    The show  was opened at 11am by Peter Seabrook within the walls of Windsor Castle at St George’s School.

    Visitors took their time musing over the impressive quality of entries found on display throughout the grounds, observing who had won what while discussing their personal favourites.

    However the class’s competition was just one element of the show.

    Peter, who is a keen grower and veteran gardening journalist said: “It’s enormous fun. Anything that brings three generations together to have a social engagement has to be right.”

    A full timetable of entertainment that ran on the Headmasters lawn from start to the finish at 5pm included the atmospheric sounds of jazz trio Swing 42.

    Stalls sold hats, greetings cards, art canvases, jewellery, preserves, vintage furniture and knitted products.

    Children were spoilt for choice with climbing apparatus, a bouncy castle, Busy Buttons craft tables, balloon modelling, a Punch and Judy show, face painting and Basil and Crew petting farm.

    It was Robyn Smith and her son, eight-month-old Oscar’s first time at the show, she said: “I’m really impressed. It’s really lovely.”

    “I can’t wait for the Punch and Judy at 2pm but I think that’s more for me!”

    Results

    Roses 

    The Caley Challenge Cup – Ray Martin

    The Sir William Carter Memorial Challenge Cup – Ray Martin

    The Courage Challenge Cup – Rod Pengelly

    The Romaine Challenge Cup – Rod Pengelly

    The Tyrell Cup – Stephen James

    The Reynolds Albertini Challenge Cup – Stephen James

    The Windsor Challenge Cup – Rod pengelly

    The Acuman Trophy – Rod Pengelly

    The Elizabethan Challenge Cup – Lorraine Predgen

    The Rose Society’s bronze medal – Rod Pengelly

    Sweet peas

    The Putnam Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot

    The Aird Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot

    The Lady Fairbairn Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot

    The Sir Cyril Dyson Cup – Susan Steele

    The National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal – Graham Talbot

    Cut flowers and pot plants

    The Bridie Stoveld Memorial Cup – Liz Gray

    The Stoveld Challenge Cup – Ray Birt

    The Mary Jeffryes Challenge Cup – Sarah Webster

    The Woolworth Challenge Cup – Megan Gent

    Vegetables

    The TW Clucas Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot

    The Murphy Challenge Cup– Graham Talbot

    The National Vegetable Society Award – Graham Talbot

    Fruit

    The Chamber of Trade Cup – Sue Pendry

    The Banksian Medal – Rod Pengelly
     

    Floral arrangements

    The Windsor Golden Rose Trophy – Pat Tripp

    The Doreen Dibbs Floral Club Salver – Pat Tripp

    Windsor Pub in Bloom

    The Johnnie Walker Cup -Tthe Two Brewers

    Home Economics

    The Mark Tilling Challenge Cup – Julia Adamson

    The Sawday Cup – Mavis Waghorn

    Arts

    The Maud Haugh Trophy– Graham Talbot

    Crafts

    The Walton Cup – Mavis Waghorn

    Photography

    The London Catering Cup Clare Barnes

    Schools Competition

    The Ken Mackintosh Shield – Trevelyan School

    Junior Classes

    The Jubilee Goblet – Georgia Adamson

    The Porri Challenge Cup – Jessica Mohan

    The Jill Lightfoot Cup – William Fry

    The Joan Waterfield Cup – William Fry

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved