In pictures: The 113th Royal Windsor Summer Show

Grown produce, flower arrangements, bakes, preserves and crafts were all on show at the 113th Royal Windsor Summer Show on Saturday, July 14.

Primarily the show is an opportunity for adults and children to exhibit their aptitude in various competition classes in the hope of being placed when judges make their final decisions.

The show was opened at 11am by Peter Seabrook within the walls of Windsor Castle at St George’s School.

Visitors took their time musing over the impressive quality of entries found on display throughout the grounds, observing who had won what while discussing their personal favourites.

However the class’s competition was just one element of the show.

Peter, who is a keen grower and veteran gardening journalist said: “It’s enormous fun. Anything that brings three generations together to have a social engagement has to be right.”

A full timetable of entertainment that ran on the Headmasters lawn from start to the finish at 5pm included the atmospheric sounds of jazz trio Swing 42.

Stalls sold hats, greetings cards, art canvases, jewellery, preserves, vintage furniture and knitted products.

Children were spoilt for choice with climbing apparatus, a bouncy castle, Busy Buttons craft tables, balloon modelling, a Punch and Judy show, face painting and Basil and Crew petting farm.

It was Robyn Smith and her son, eight-month-old Oscar’s first time at the show, she said: “I’m really impressed. It’s really lovely.”

“I can’t wait for the Punch and Judy at 2pm but I think that’s more for me!”

Results

Roses

The Caley Challenge Cup – Ray Martin

The Sir William Carter Memorial Challenge Cup – Ray Martin

The Courage Challenge Cup – Rod Pengelly

The Romaine Challenge Cup – Rod Pengelly

The Tyrell Cup – Stephen James

The Reynolds Albertini Challenge Cup – Stephen James

The Windsor Challenge Cup – Rod pengelly

The Acuman Trophy – Rod Pengelly

The Elizabethan Challenge Cup – Lorraine Predgen

The Rose Society’s bronze medal – Rod Pengelly

Sweet peas

The Putnam Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot

The Aird Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot

The Lady Fairbairn Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot

The Sir Cyril Dyson Cup – Susan Steele

The National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal – Graham Talbot

Cut flowers and pot plants

The Bridie Stoveld Memorial Cup – Liz Gray

The Stoveld Challenge Cup – Ray Birt

The Mary Jeffryes Challenge Cup – Sarah Webster

The Woolworth Challenge Cup – Megan Gent

Vegetables

The TW Clucas Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot

The Murphy Challenge Cup– Graham Talbot

The National Vegetable Society Award – Graham Talbot

Fruit

The Chamber of Trade Cup – Sue Pendry

The Banksian Medal – Rod Pengelly



Floral arrangements

The Windsor Golden Rose Trophy – Pat Tripp

The Doreen Dibbs Floral Club Salver – Pat Tripp

Windsor Pub in Bloom

The Johnnie Walker Cup -Tthe Two Brewers

Home Economics

The Mark Tilling Challenge Cup – Julia Adamson

The Sawday Cup – Mavis Waghorn

Arts

The Maud Haugh Trophy– Graham Talbot

Crafts

The Walton Cup – Mavis Waghorn

Photography

The London Catering Cup Clare Barnes

Schools Competition

The Ken Mackintosh Shield – Trevelyan School

Junior Classes

The Jubilee Goblet – Georgia Adamson

The Porri Challenge Cup – Jessica Mohan

The Jill Lightfoot Cup – William Fry

The Joan Waterfield Cup – William Fry