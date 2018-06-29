Tributes paid to former mayoress who was the 'gentlest of souls'

Former Royal Borough mayoress Margot Walters, wife of Cllr Leo Walters, has died in a London nursing home at the age of 89.

Mrs Walters was mayoress twice – during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee year in 2002-2003 and again in 2007-8.

Born into a large Hereford family in 1929, Margot was educated at Bluecoat School, Hereford, and afterwards became an auxillary nurse.

She moved to London in the late Fifties where she worked for a time at Barclays Bank in Goodenough House in The City.

A tale of love at first sight, she met her husband-to-be in a pub in Oxford Street after he came out of the army in 1960.

They were married at Caxton Hall, Westminster, in 1961 and went to live in New York for three years.

There, Mrs Walters worked as a secretary on Park Avenue while her husband was employed by British Overseas Air Corporation (BOAC) – now British Airways – negotiating the new lease for its terminal at JFK airport and establishing new sales shops and offices throughout the United States.

Mr Walter’s position allowed them to travel the world, his wife’s favourite destination being Hawaii, and in particular they enjoyed many holidays in the Bahamas.

The couple returned to England in 1963 and, in 1965, moved to Holyport.

Mr Walters became involved in politics more or less straight away, being voted onto the Cookham Rural District Council in 1967 with his wife’s help and support.

Mrs Walters worked for many years as a receptionist and secretary in Harley Street.

Her daughter Jill said: “As a mother she was wonderful.

“At boarding school there were always lots of letters. Exeat Sundays were a treat. We always went somewhere exciting.

“She was always so kind and patient and taught me so many things.”

Mrs Walters enjoyed activities including cycling to France and gliding at Booker Airfield.

Describing her parents’ relationship as a ‘real love affair’, Jill said: “She was the gentlest of souls.”

Margot went into a nursing home in April last year with Alzheimer’s, and latterly cancer.

She passed away peacefully on Sunday June 17.

Her funeral service is at 2pm on Thursday July 26 at St Michael’s Church, Bray.

Mr Walters and Jill are inviting anyone who wishes to pay their respects to attend the service.