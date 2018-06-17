Windsor Horse Rangers receive grant from Prince Philip Trust

Youngsters have been celebrating at windsor Horse Rangers after receiving a grant from the Prince Philip Trust Fund.

The charity, based in Fifield, used the £789 to buy new equipment for their stables.

Trustee Karen Meade said: " We have 180 local children who attend every weekend and they do a lot of sweeping and shovelling to keep our yard and stables clean.

“Our old wheelbarrows and tools were literally falling apart so we were so pleased to hear that we could replace them with new ones.

“We have also bought several new mounting blocks which means we can get the children onto the ponies and riding much faster than before.

“All of the equipment has been put straight to use and will make a big difference to the children who attend.”

Visit http://www.windsor-horse-rangers.org.uk/ to find out more about Windsor Horse Rangers.