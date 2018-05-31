Soldier found guilty of raping young woman in Windsor town centre  

A soldier who targeted and raped a lone young woman in Windsor was found guilty by a jury in just three hours today (Thursday).

Connor Brayley, 24, based at Victoria Barracks, Sheet Street, was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Reading Crown Court today.

They acquitted Devon-born Brayley of one count of attempted rape.

During the trial, the court heard how after a night of drinking and taking cocaine, Brayley prowled the town centre in the early hours of Thursday, December 14, and targeted a lone woman outside McDonald’s in Thames Street.

CCTV footage showed him trying to drag her into an alleyway near make-up shop Bobbi Brown in Windsor Royal Shopping, before climbing on top of her after she fell to the floor.

Brayley then raped her by Bachelors Acre.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, July 6.

Jeremy Taylor, of the CPS, said: “Despite the evidence against him, Brayley forced his victim to relive her ordeal in the witness box by denying the charges against him.

“The CPS used her recorded interview as evidence during the trial. She was also cross examined behind a screen so she did not have to face her attacker again.

“I commend her courage in testifying, making sure Brayley faced justice.”

