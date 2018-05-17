Teddy bear treasure hunt helps celebrate National Children's Day

09:58AM, Thursday 17 May 2018
Youngsters celebrated National Children’s Day by taking part in a teddy bear treasure hunt.
The Manor Children’s Centre, in Hanover Way, invited families from across the borough to join in the fun on Friday, May 11.
Members of Age Concern Windsor knitted cuddly toys which the children had to find.
After discovering their furry friends, the youngsters sat down for a family picnic.
The council’s health visiting team also visited to dish out lessons on healthy eating.
Maidenhead children’s centre co-ordinator Debbie Oates said: “We just wanted to give the families in the area n opportunity to all get together and have a good time.
“The Manor Centre was the perfect location because it’s one of our main areas where we try to engage with families.”
