    • In pictures: Windsor gets ready for the Royal Wedding

    Royal Wedding fever has hit Windsor with well-wishers already starting to camp out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

    A dozen people draped in Union Jack and American flags have pitched up on the corner of Castle Hill, near the Queen Victoria Statue.

    Their spot will be highly sought after, with the newly-weds set to pass the statue as they embark on their processional route through the town following their ceremony on Saturday (May19).

    Gift shops in the town centre have also been stocking up on memorabilia including Union Jack flags and commemorative mugs.

