Royal Wedding disrupts Royal Mail deliveries and services in Windsor

Security operating around Windsor for the Royal Wedding will impact the services Royal Mail can provide.

Although Royal Mail deliveries and collections will be undertaken as normal on Friday, May 18 some postboxes will be sealed after the last collection has been made.

The extensive security around the castle will also mean that there will be no delivery services or mail collections in Windsor on Saturday, May 19.

The Queen Elizabeth Delivery Office in Peascod Street will be closed on the day of the wedding, however the customer service point at the delivery office will be open as usual for those who were left a “something for you” card.

On Sunday May 20, the customer service point at the delivery office will be open as usual and sealed postboxes will be reopened.

A spokesman from Royal Mail said “We strongly recommend customers post their mail before 18 May or after 21 May.”