Royal Wedding floral display to feature foliage from Windsor Great Park

Foliage from the gardens of Windsor Great Park will form part of the floral display at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

London-based florist Philippa Craddock has been chosen to create the display with the help of flower arrangers from St George’s Chapel and Buckingham Palace.

She intends to use flowers and plants that are naturally blooming in May and will include branches of beech birch and hornbeam as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.

The Royal Parks will also supply pollinator-friendly plants from their wildflower meadows.

After the wedding, the couple have arranged for the flowers to be distributed to charitable organisations.

Philippa said: “The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun.

“The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront.”