In Pictures: Braywood pupils stage mini wedding for special

A ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity will see pupils from Braywood First School take to the screen for their first TV appearance.

The children will feature in an ITV programme alongside Sir Trevor McDonald and Julie Etchingham as part of the build-up to the Royal wedding.

Children from year four, aged eight and nine, played members of the Royal Family while the rest of the school, including teachers, made up the wedding guests.

The ‘service’ took place at St Andrew’s Clewer on Tuesday with Rev Louise Brown performing the ceremony.

Headteacher Susan Calvert said: “It was a once-in-

a-lifetime opportunity – they really did enjoy it.

“I have to say Trevor

McDonald and Julie Etchingham were absolutely lovely; they were so kind and lovely to the children.”

After the ceremony the two presenters asked the mini Royal family questions including about how the wedding went.

“We have got children with lots of character at Braywood,” added Mrs

Calvert. “They are very excited about being on TV.”

The programme, about the history of Royal weddings, is being produced by Oxford Film and TV and is expected to air next month, but a title has not been chosen yet.

Production manager Liz Norris said: “It seemed to go really well. The director was pleased with it.

“The children were all really enjoying themselves.”