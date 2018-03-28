More than 250 members of Armed Forces to be involved in Royal Wedding

More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will perform ceremonial duties at the Royal Wedding, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

Regiments and units that hold a special relationship with Prince Harry will provide ceremonial support during both the wedding and the carriage procession through Windsor town centre, at the request of Kensington Palace.

Within the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Household Cavalry will form a staircase at St George’s Chapel with the State Trumpeters and a Captain’s Escort from the Household Cavalry providing support.

Prince Harry joined The Blues and Royals in April 2006 and served with the household Cavalry Regiment, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan and rising to the rank of Captain.

Streets within the precincts of the Queen’s residence will be lined by members of the Windsor Castle Guard from 1st Batallion Irish Guards.

Armed Forces servicemen and women from the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, the Royal Marines, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, the Royal Gurkha Rifles and RAF Honington will also be present.

Musical support to the streets liners is being provided by the Band of the Irish Guards.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Chief of the Defence Staff, said: “I am proud that members of the Armed Forces have been asked to take part in the ceremonial celebrations taking place on the royal couple’s wedding day.

“It is a happy occasion for the whole country and reminds us of the role the Armed Forces play in marking important events in the life of the nation.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘incredibly grateful’ for the support of the Armed Forces.