Kensington Palace announces Royal Wedding cake maker

The owner of a small East London bakery has been chosen to make the Royal Wedding cake.

Claire Ptak, originally from California, will rustle up a lemon elderflower cake covered in buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their big day.

The pastry chef formerly worked under the legendary Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California, before moving to London.

She started life in the capital with her own market stall on Broadway Market, East London, before opening her Violet Bakery in 2010.

She focuses on using high quality, season and organic ingredients in her cakes and also works as a food stylist and writer.

Ms Ptak said: “I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding cake.

“Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”