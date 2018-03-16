Council aims to increase community warden numbers to tackle anti-social behaviour

A new team of community wardens could be recruited to tackle anti-social behaviour in town centres across the Royal Borough.

The council wants to employ seven new wardens and give them powers which include handing out fixed penalty notices and confiscating alcohol on the streets.

They will focus on stamping out issues in town centres including cycling on pavements, substance misuse in public and graffiti.

Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet), cabinet member for environmental services, said: “We’re hoping this will give the community wardens more powers so rather than relying on the police and waiting for them to arrive they will be able to act.”

The council initially set out to address both anti-social behaviour and rough sleeping together as part of its proposed ‘homelessness support strategy’.

But this was shelved last month, with councillors and officers now working on a separate plan to help alleviate rough sleeping in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Cllr Grey added: “That (rough sleeping) is going to be a separate issue.

“It’s such a complex issue trying to sort out all the needs for these people and we need to make sure we have the right services in place so that we can help them.”

The latest plans are due to be discussed at a meeting of the council’s Crime and Disorder Overview and Scrutiny Panel on Tuesday, March 20.

If approved, it would see the number of community wardens increased from 18 to 25.