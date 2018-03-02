Seven Royal Borough councillors sent council tax reminders in 2016/17

Reminders for missing council tax payments had to be sent to seven Royal Borough councillors last year.

According to a Freedom of Information, five members of the council ‘complied with the reminders to the point where no further action was required’ in the 2016/17 council year.

No instances of late payment were considered serious enough to warrant a court summons.

The Advertiser contacted all 57 councillors, of which 45 responded to phone calls or emails to say they had not been sent a reminder for their home property.

This included leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside).

Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), said he had not made a late payment, but had once underpaid on an instalment due to an admin error relating to changes to charges.

However, two senior cabinet members refused to directly answer the question.

Cllr Philip Bicknell (Con, Park), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for highways, accused the Advertiser of ‘having a bit of a witch hunt’.

Pressed on whether his constituents had a right to know whether he had received a reminder for late payment of council tax, Cllr Bicknell added: “At the end of the day, I’m not prepared to answer that question.

“If there’s a problem with my paying my council tax I would be notified about that.

“I think that legislation looks after that.”

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), deputy chairman of the council’s cabinet, did not initially respond to the Advertiser, and when contacted by phone he said he had not intended to ‘waste time and energy answering’ the question.

However when pressed he added he had ‘nothing to own up to’.

A total of 12 councillors did not respond to the original email and a follow up phone call.