Police calm safety fears over violence in Windsor's night-time economy

Reassurances have been made by police that violent crime in Windsor’s night-time economy is falling.

The town centre saw a spate of serious sexual assaults in 2017, which included the rape of a woman in Bachelors Acre in the early hours of December 14.

This followed two further attacks which saw a 19-year-old woman raped in Victoria Street at 3.45am on September 18 and another woman attacked in Alexandra Gardens on August 26.

Thames Valley Police neighbourhood inspector Louise Warbrick addressed safety concerns from the public at a meeting of the Windsor Town Forum yesterday (Wednesday).

She said: “There have been a number of sexual assaults reported, some have resulted in arrests and prosecutions, some have not.

“I acknowledge that we did have a number of incidents in a very short time but certainly in the last month we’ve not had any significant incidents of violence.”

Inspector Warbrick also described the murder of 50-year-old Mohammed Rasheed, of Wembley, in September as an ‘isolated incident’.

She added: “We only had one (murder) in the night-time economy last year but that was a very unfortunate event.

“I can assure you that every incident that occurs is examined and investigated thoroughly.”

But Helen Price, a member of the public who attended the meeting, told the inspector that she now feared walking back from the town centre unaccompanied at night.

She said: “I speak to people younger than me, and while my clubbing days are now over, they say they will now take a taxi rather than walk home.”

Cllr Phil Bicknell (Con, Park) cabinet member for Windsor also asked whether CCTV in the town had helped the police tackle violent crime in the night-time economy.

Inspector Warbrick responded: “Yes, it is of benefit.

“Sometimes we’re in a position that the CCTV doesn’t capture everything we’re looking at but certainly it’s extremely useful to the night tme economy in terms of capturing the majority of incidents.”