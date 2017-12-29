Property developer to row solo across the Atlantic for charity

Extra exercise is a common New Year’s resolution but a property developer will take that one step further next week as he begins his solo row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

Stephen Shanly, 41, who was born and raised in Windsor, hopes to raise money for the Big Change, a charity which supports young people, and Ocean Unite, a group that focuses on sea and environmental issues.

The former Upton House School pupil finished packing for his mammoth trip – which he hopes he can do in 60 days - at the weekend but has little time to compete his preparations for the trip.

His departure date is Thursday, January 4, when he is due to leave Gran Canaria in Spain for Barbados.

It’s also the date of his 42nd birthday.

“It’s just a really hard task,” Stephen said.

“There are so many things that people do that are super-crazy.

“More people have been to space, more people have climbed Everest than rowed solo across the Atlantic.”

Stephen decided nine weeks ago that he wanted to complete the challenge, only to discover later that some rowers spend more than two years preparing.

Three weeks later, he found the boat he will use – a craft which measures 1.5m wide and 6m long.

That will be his home for at least 45 days, and carry all his provisions – mostly dry and salted food mixed with chocolate bars and anything fresh that can keep for the first week.

Although is preparation has been very brief, he has been given a crash course in seamanship in survival.

Stephen’s routine will be a ‘two hours on, two hours off’ schedule, switching between periods of rowing and resting throughout the day.

He will use the two-hour downtime to eat and sleep.

That routine will be challenged if he encounters storms, and in severe weather he will need to retreat into the boat’s cabin, ensure everything is secured, and drift wherever the craft is blown.

Shipping containers that have fallen into the sea are another obstacle, as some sink to just below the surface and could break the boat.

Stephen, a former racing driver, is no stranger to a challenge and his past achievements include swimming from mainland Italy to Sicily, running two marathons through the alps in as many days, and climbing the Matterhorn twice.

“I never really think about how I feel,” he said.

“I just go and get off doing it.”

His family, including his 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, had a ‘mixed’ reaction to his decision, Stephen said.

“Obviously, that is the biggest thing for me,” he said.

“That is what I will miss the most.”

He added: “Your family is thinking about your wellbeing more than anything.

“Once I started explaining to them it is not a crazy mission they realised, OK, this can be done. They understand it now. They are very, very supportive.”

Stephen wants to raise money for the Big Change because it helps children not suited to the education system, and he believed he could have done better with an alternative.

He would like to help Ocean Unite as it wants to protect 30 per cent of it – up from 3 per cent – by 2030.

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=StephenShanlysAtlanticRow&pageUrl=1 to donate.