Additional anti-terror barriers put up around Windsor Castle

Security has been toughened up in Windsor with the introduction of more security barriers.

Back in March, Thames Valley Police put up barriers in locations across the town centre to secure the Changing the Guard route following a terror attack in Westminster.

The force has now increased its safety measures by erecting barriers in both Castle Hill and St Albans Street.

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said: “Threat assessments are constantly reviewed but there is no intelligence to indicate an attack is planned in Windsor.

“We have worked closely with the Royal Household and Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead in planning this scheme.”

Cllr Phil Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways and transport, told the Express the police has the council’s full support in taking its latest preventative measures.

He added: “These security barriers will improve safety at one of the country’s best-loved tourist attractions.

“Ensuring residents, visitors and workers are free to enjoy Windsor is a key priority for us.”