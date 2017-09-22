Fri, 22
Family and friends throw surprise birthday party for 105-year-old

A 105-year-old was surprised with a gathering of family and friends when she was expecting a trip to McDonald’s.

Freda Weyman celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday at the Fredrick’s Hotel in Maidenhead.

She was told by daughter Helga Currie, 77, that they were going to McDonald’s.

“She couldn’t get over all the people who were there,” said Helga. “It was brilliant and the mayor and mayoress came and had a lot of pictures with her. She had a lovely afternoon.”

Freda was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1912 and moved to England in 1947, after the Second World War.

She settled in Liverpool and then married her husband John and had two children, Helga and Peter.

She moved to Willows Riverside Park in 2000 to be closer to Helga.

