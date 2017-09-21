CCG AGM gives update on health spending in Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead

A total of £3.02 was spent every day on every person registered to Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead clinical commission group (WAM CCG) in the past year.

In a presentation about the annual accounts, finance director Nigel Foster said the CCG had spent £168.4m for a population of more than 155,500.

The figures were released at the annual general meeting held at Windsor racecourse on Thursday, September 14.

“That’s just 2p more than a Tesco meal deal,” Mr Foster added.

A total of £97m was spent on hospital services, including £68.5m on Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, £7.4m for Royal Berkshire and £4.7m for Ashford and St Peters.

The CCG is a body responsible for planning and commissioning health services in the area.

Dr Adrian Hayter, clinical chairman of the WAM CCG spoke about the improvements made during the last year, including a new £10m maternity unit at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough which is due to open soon and the approval of planning permission for Heatherwood Hospital.

Other highlights included work on dementia which has been recognised as outstanding in NHS England and extending opening hours for GP practices.

Maidenhead Rabbi Jonathan Roman was the guest speaker and spoke about the integration of the Jewish community to Britain. He also joined a panel for a public question and answer session.

One audience member asked about the state of the sustainability and transformation plan (STP) which is a new plan which pulls together councils, NHS and community partners in East Berkshire, East Hampshire, Farnham and Surrey Heath.

Pradip Patel, chairman of Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said: “The NHS has done a brilliant job over last 70 years.

“We’ve got two factors coming in to play. Demand is going up, driven by an aging population, it’s good news we are all living longer but sadly we are getting more chronic conditions, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer.

“On the flip side the money is going down. The only way we can square off the increasing demand with the resources we’ve got is to join up the dots in the way we provide care by working collaboratively.”

He said in his personal view the STP was the way forward but there was still much work to do.

“There is no plan B,” he pointed out. “If we don’t make this work we will have to come up with a plan B.”