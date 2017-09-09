Friendships forged during twinning trip for Royal Borough footballers

11:00AM, Saturday 09 September 2017
Friendships were forged as the Mayor and Mayoress of Windsor and Maidenhead visited one of the borough’s twin towns.
Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) and his wife Margaret travelled to the German town of Bad Godesberg on Friday, September 1.
The main purpose of the visit was to watch footballers from the borough compete in a tournament against other twin towns including Frascati, in Italy, and St Cloud in France.
The borough’s team failed to win the trophy but proved that England could win on penalties during one of their play-off games.
Players from the Belgian town of Courtrai eventually emerged victorious.
Mayoress Margaret Lenton said: “We may be leaving the EU but we’re not leaving Europe and we want our young people to be able to visit these places."
