What's on at Maidenhead's Norden Farm this Spring

Creative classes including Zen drawing and landscape with collage are just some of the classes on offer at Norden Farm this spring.

The diverse programme features health and wellbeing sessions, creative classes for all abilities, youth classes and sociable evening sessions – there’s something for everyone! All classes are held live via Zoom – so participants can still enjoy being part of the Norden Farm community from home.

Here are some highlights from the new line up:

W Explore landscape through the medium of collage with the aptly named Landscapes using Collage online course, running from Friday until March 19 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Each week will focus on different aspects of the landscape and encourage participants to discover alternative ways to use collage to create them. Students will then design their own scenery – drawing inspiration from a photo, memory, or your imagination.

W Explore the soothing power of drawing at Zen Drawing with Colour (online) from Monday March 1 to 29 (excludes March 15 )7.30pm – 8.45pm.

Classes are led Amanda Schenk, the visual artist behind Norden Farm's much-loved (and Instagrammed) glass corridor artwork in the school holidays. Suitable for all abilities, the sessions are aimed at helping to create a sense of calm and relaxation through drawing patterns and exploring colour. A great way to build confidence in your drawing abilities.

W If you’re looking to brush up on your photography skills The Art of Smartphone Photography for Beginners is the online class for you! Led by Elena Garcia-Juan, the sessions aim to enable participants to use their phone more creatively and to think critically about photography. The four-week course runs from Friday March 5 to March 26, at 7pm to 9pm.

The sessions will cover elements such as composition, lighting and give students a sound general knowledge of photographic skills. Suitable for all abilities – from beginner photographers, to lifelong learners, travellers and explorers!

W For children and young people, this month sees the return of Norden Farm’s digital arts club Digi Den. The four- week mini-term runs between half term and the Easter holidays from this Saturday to March 20. Sessions are led by DJ Mhlanga and are suitable for school years 5 – 8. The Digi Den community get together via weekly Zoom workshops to get creative by exploring music and film editing.

A full list of online classes and workshops, plus classes for children and young people, is available on the Norden Farm website.