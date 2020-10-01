Zoom-made kites will fly into fame at Norden Farm kite festival

The show will go on for Norden Farm’s annual kite festival this year – although things will be different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After two years of running the festival at Boyn Grove Park, COVID-19 has necessitated a virtual version of the kite festival this time around.

Tomorrow (Friday) there will be an evening of live music accompanied by photos and videos of kites created by the public over the summer.

Live music will be streamed direct from Norden Farm’s studio and there will also be live outdoor music on the new Norden Farm Terrace.

Music on The Outdoor Stage starts at 6.30pm with sets from Abi Powell then Alfie Griffin.

Abi Powell plays a range of styles, influenced by the likes of Janis Joplin, Annie Lennox and Alanis Morissette.

Alfie Griffin is a UK singer-songwriter who crafts original folk/alternative songs with influences from John Martyn, Nick Drake and Jimi Hendrix.

From 8.30–9.15pm, the indoor stage will feature a performance from local band Lewis and Bros, led by Patrick Ashe.

The music will accompany footage and pictures sent in by the public, from Norden Farm’s outdoor Curved Wall.

Online streaming tickets are available from Norden Farm’s box office.

The centre ran several public online kite-making workshops throughout the summer, with Cookham Rise Primary and St Mary’s Primary School, Family Friends and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Those who missed their chance to attend one of the workshops can still book a kite marking kit and receive a link to Norden Farm’s pre-recorded guide to kite crafting, led by the Community Kite Project.

In the video workshop, Norden Farm’s expert practitioner will go through the process of making a Japanese Sode Kite.

For more information on how to set this up, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yxp8e3k2