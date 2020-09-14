Maidenhead Boundary Walk goes ahead with 'bubble' format

Maidenhead Boundary Walk – one of the town’s most important charity fundraising events – will be going ahead in a new ‘bubble’ format due to COVID-19 restrictions, organisers have announced.

The Rotary-run sponsored walk usually sees hundreds of walkers tracing the boundary of the old Maidenhead Borough on a single Sunday in October.

But this year, thanks to social distancing rules, things will be a bit different.

Instead participants can walk any time during a three-week period from Sunday, October 4 to Sunday, October 25, either on their own or in ‘bubbles’ such as families or charity groups.

They can do all or just part of the 12-mile route, which is already clearly signposted, starting and finishing at any point along the way. And instead of the traditional method of signing in at marshalled checkpoints to get their completion certificates, walkers will be asked to fill out a post-walk form and take photos at key locations along the way.

Everyone taking part is urged to raise sponsorship, and organisers say the Bubble Boundary Walk is the perfect opportunity for charities to replace vital funding lost due to COVID-19.

Organising committee chairman Jim Howles said: “We were determined to find a way for the Boundary Walk to go ahead despite COVID-19. The ‘Bubble’ format means charities and community groups will still be able to raise much-needed funds at a time when so many are in desperate straits because of the impact of the lockdown.

“The Bubble Boundary Walk is a ready-made sponsored event. Charities just need to mobilise their supporters to raise sponsorship money and walk the route – it’s that simple.

“It’s open to walkers of all ages and abilities and after months of lockdown it’s the chance to get out into the fresh air for a good cause.”

There is a registration fee - £2.50 for adults and £1 for children - which covers admin costs including route maps and completion certificates. All sponsorship raised goes to the walker’s chosen charity.

Charities with large numbers of supporters can also take part, but must adhere to new laws banning gatherings of more than six people.

Mr Howles said: “There is a special registration rate of £15 for 15 or more people but that does not mean they can walk in such a large group - they must take part in groups of no more than six.”

The event, which is jointly organised by Maidenhead Rotary Club and Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, is also supported by the Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust and the Shanly Foundation.

Full details about the walk and how to register can be found at www.boundarywalk.org.uk