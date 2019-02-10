Website launched for Maidenhead's Big Read

A reception at Maidenhead Library launched the town’s latest festival last week.

There was no place more appropriate to get Maidenhead’s Big Read off the ground on Wednesday, January 30.

The event has been established by Stephan Stephan who is chairman of the Big Read, which is being organised by Maidenhead Community Book Festival.

It will run from Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 17 and will include a variety of events.

Stephan said: “We want to get everyone in Maidenhead excited about literature, literacy and creativity whilst giving them the tools to create their futures because we believe that everyone can live their dreams through the power of reading and that the future is theirs to write.”

Over the two weeks there will be a number of events taking place around the town centre including the Nicholsons Centre and Maidenhead Library.

The ‘Big Read Inspiration Theatre’ will bring authors, sporting heroes and influential journalists together to share their stories and lives with the public.

For a place to curl up with a book, magazine or comic, or to find one for purchase or swap, there is ‘The Big Read Stop’.

Big Read Arena offers the opportunity to pull up a chair and get out a book to read on March 2-3 and 16-17.

Once Upon a Bus will be positioned on Maidenhead High Street on March, 2 and 16-17, bringing stories to life for free 30 minute sessions.

Advertiser editor James Preston will be in conversation with Dame Katherine Grainger, Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, on Friday, March 8 between 7.30-9pm at Maidenhead Town Hall.

There will be a fact-finding competition sponsored by the Advertiser and the Town Read, organised in partnership with the library, will see people vote for their favourite book.

Spaces for some events are limited so booking in these cases is essential.

Find schedules and book sessions at www.maidenheads-big-read.org.uk and for more information email info@maidenheads-big-read.org.uk