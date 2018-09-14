Arts trail 'pub crawl' to take place this weekend

The ‘pub crawl’ for art is set to return as artists from Maidenhead and Cookham showcase their works in their own studios.

The Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am-6pm, will see professional artists open their studios to the public to show their art and the processes that go into creating it.

All 16 venues are within a five-mile radius, spanning across Maidenhead, Cookham, Boyn Hill and Pinkneys Green, meaning, over the course of the weekend, art fans can easily walk or cycle their way around the entire trail.

Organiser Kirsty Brooks said: “Open studios are something done all over Britain.

“The idea here is to get a local set of studios so people can walk it or bike it. It’s like a pub crawl but without the booze.

“You can go and see a huge amount of artwork, it’s not something you can do every weekend.”

Now the trail has been running for a few years, many of the artists have shown their work multiple times. Kirsty credits the relationship that artists build with visitors over the years as one of the keys to the trail’s success.

She said: “Every year we produce a huge amount of artworks. You get conversations with the same people year on year, they get what you do and are really interested to see what you do next.

“It’s a professional level of work, you get to really understand what artists do all day, you get to talk to them and see the ideas behind the artwork.”

For more information on the art trail and locations of the studios, visit www.camat.org.uk