Maidenhead Town Show to return this weekend

Anyone into baking, crafts, horticulture, knitting, photography, preserves or sewing can put their achievements on display for all to see this weekend.

The Maidenhead Town Show will also be on the lookout for top dogs when it returns on Saturday.

The dog show begins at 2pm and categories to enter include waggiest tail, best trick, golden oldie, cutest puppy and more.

In addition to rosettes, winners on the day can expect to receive vouchers related to the categories they have entered. Each group has a junior category for anyone 16 years old and under and the baking group is also open to professionals.

Situated at the library plaza, amphitheatre and town hall lawn in St Ives Road, the show is on from 10am-3pm and will feature performances by local dance and drama groups.

Categories entered are charged at 50p with all fees donated to the Brett Foundation.

Go to www.craftcoop.co.uk/the-maidenhead-show and download the ‘competition categories and entry form’ to find out more.